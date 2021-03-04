Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Down 63.9% in February

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the January 28th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRUY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,441. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.