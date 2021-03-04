Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Insider Amanda Wood Barnett Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) insider Amanda Wood Barnett sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $15,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $404.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. Analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 701.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.