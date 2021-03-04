Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

RRGB stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $489.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

