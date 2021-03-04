RedFOX Labs Achieves Market Cap of $190.54 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $190.54 million and $2.14 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.13 or 0.00248138 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057974 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00088213 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

