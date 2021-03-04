Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $47.50 at Morgan Stanley

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $47.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REG. Truist upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.58.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.86, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.