Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,371,000 after purchasing an additional 536,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,931 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 594.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,129,000 after purchasing an additional 662,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE RF opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.