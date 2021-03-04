Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

REKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rekor Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Rekor Systems stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $20.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.