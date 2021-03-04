Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.99

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 3725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Separately, Investec lowered Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $919.10 million and a PE ratio of -159.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parian Global Management LP raised its position in Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 220,503 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 4th quarter valued at $2,260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,188,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

