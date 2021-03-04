Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Renishaw stock traded down $6.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.29. 143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.08 and a beta of 0.84. Renishaw has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $97.00.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

