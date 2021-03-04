Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCII. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,780. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $60.90.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

