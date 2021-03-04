Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce sales of $117.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.87 million. Repligen posted sales of $76.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $514.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $507.63 million to $520.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $601.29 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $636.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

Several analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Repligen stock traded down $16.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.21. 751,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. Repligen has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.63. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 223.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,664.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at $2,925,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Repligen by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 35.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at $254,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

