Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

ELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.36.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$13.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$18.90.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

