Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Extendicare Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Extendicare in a research report issued on Sunday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.63.

EXE opened at C$7.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$632.84 million and a PE ratio of 11.80. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$8.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.13%.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

