Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FUJIFILM Holdings Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FUJIFILM in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

