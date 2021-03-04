Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $77.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,716,000 after acquiring an additional 332,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,029,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 480,778 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $64,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $316,240.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,648,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,176,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,355,809 shares of company stock valued at $89,748,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

