Reviewing County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) & Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares County Bancorp and Elmira Savings Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp $79.72 million 1.85 $16.45 million $2.36 9.99 Elmira Savings Bank $28.03 million 1.98 $3.49 million N/A N/A

County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares County Bancorp and Elmira Savings Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp 6.13% 5.76% 0.65% Elmira Savings Bank 13.01% N/A N/A

Dividends

County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Elmira Savings Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. County Bancorp pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. County Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Elmira Savings Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for County Bancorp and Elmira Savings Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

County Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $24.88, suggesting a potential upside of 5.49%. Given County Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than Elmira Savings Bank.

Summary

County Bancorp beats Elmira Savings Bank on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, including multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer, personal, and residential real estate loans. In addition, it provides mobile and internet banking, remote merchant deposit capture, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashier's check, and drive-in teller services, as well as credit, debit, and ATM cards; and crop insurance and milk margin products. The company operates full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit. In addition, it offers commercial real estate mortgages, such as permanent and construction mortgages, and development loans; commercial loans, including term and time loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences. Further, the company provides debit cards, safe deposit boxes, and financial services products; and financial planning advisory, online and mobile banking, overdraft protection, notary public, funds transfer, merchant, and cash management services. Additionally, it operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 12 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.