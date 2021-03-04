Reviewing Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) & Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) and Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Astellas Pharma has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cue Biopharma has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Astellas Pharma and Cue Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astellas Pharma 11.03% 13.24% 7.89% Cue Biopharma -1,142.70% -63.69% -50.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astellas Pharma and Cue Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astellas Pharma $11.97 billion 2.52 $1.80 billion $0.96 16.88 Cue Biopharma $3.46 million 109.04 -$36.70 million ($1.66) -7.51

Astellas Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Cue Biopharma. Cue Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astellas Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Astellas Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Cue Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Cue Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Astellas Pharma and Cue Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astellas Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cue Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cue Biopharma has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.80%. Given Cue Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cue Biopharma is more favorable than Astellas Pharma.

Summary

Astellas Pharma beats Cue Biopharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant. The company also offers mirabegron for the treatment of neurogenic detrusor overactivity in pediatric patients; Vesicare for OAB treatment; Eligard to treat prostate cancer; Harnal/Omnic for benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, an antifungal agent. The company has a clinical trial collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; and an agreement with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. for the development of smartphone exercise support application. It also has strategic research alliance with Harvard University for the research and development of therapeutics and technologies of mutual interest; and research collaboration with Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop targeted radiotherapies using its Antibody Warhead Enabling technology platforms. Astellas Pharma Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers. The company offers CUE-102, an onco-fetal viral antigen for cancers, including solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; CUE-103, an antigen; CUE-200 framework that includes CD80 and/or 4-1BBL to reactivate exhausted T cells and design to enhance antigen-specific T cell for the treatment of chronic infectious diseases; and CUE-300 framework to target various autoimmune diseases. It has collaboration agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. for the research and development of its proprietary biologics that target various autoimmune disease indications; LG Chem Life Sciences for Immuno-selective targeting and alteration of T cells (STAT) in the field of oncology; and Albert Einstein College of Medicine to develop Immuno-STAT biologics for chronic infectious diseases, as well as a strategic research collaboration with Dr. Michael Dustin and Oxford University. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

