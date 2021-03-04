Reviewing EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

EVO Payments has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenSky has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVO Payments and GreenSky’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $485.78 million 4.32 -$10.10 million $0.66 38.44 GreenSky $529.65 million 2.12 $31.98 million $0.57 10.81

GreenSky has higher revenue and earnings than EVO Payments. GreenSky is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVO Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of EVO Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.8% of GreenSky shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and GreenSky’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments -1.37% -6.43% 2.97% GreenSky 0.72% -15.29% 2.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EVO Payments and GreenSky, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 5 3 0 2.38 GreenSky 4 5 0 0 1.56

EVO Payments presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.40%. GreenSky has a consensus target price of $3.92, indicating a potential downside of 36.42%. Given EVO Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than GreenSky.

Summary

EVO Payments beats GreenSky on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. It offers its services to approximately 550,000 merchants. As of December 31, 2019, the company processed approximately 1.0 billion transactions in the Americas, which includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico; and 2.5 billion transactions in Europe consisting of the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European countries. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

