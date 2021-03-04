Reviewing Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) & Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mercantile Bank and Republic First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mercantile Bank presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.84%. Given Mercantile Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Republic First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $185.29 million 2.73 $49.46 million $2.57 12.13 Republic First Bancorp $128.60 million 1.78 -$3.50 million ($0.06) -64.67

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. Republic First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantile Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 23.02% 9.67% 1.02% Republic First Bancorp -1.09% 0.83% 0.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Republic First Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial, residential mortgage, and instalment loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner occupied, and multi-family and residential rental property real estate loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as owns 32 automated teller machines and eight video banking machines. The company operates 40 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loans products include secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, construction and land development loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products. The company also offers lockbox services. As of April 29, 2020, it operated 30 offices located in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania; Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; and New York County in New York. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

