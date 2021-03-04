ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Trading Up 8%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 4,132,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,218,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RWLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $106.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 103.56% and a negative net margin of 312.35%. Research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 106,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

