Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.57. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,491,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,542,000 after acquiring an additional 105,395 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,342,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,102,000 after acquiring an additional 767,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,195,000 after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,617,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

