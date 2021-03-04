Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the January 28th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Rideshare Rental news, Director John Patrick O’neill purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

OTCMKTS YAYO opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Rideshare Rental has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Rideshare Rental Company Profile

Rideshare Rental, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

