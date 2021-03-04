Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%.

Shares of RMNI traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 115,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,538. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $778.11 million, a P/E ratio of -37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $91,667.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,963 shares in the company, valued at $533,410.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $41,597.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,219. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMNI. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

