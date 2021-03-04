Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIO. Oddo Bhf reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,120 ($93.02) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,474 ($71.52).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,929 ($77.46) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a market cap of £95.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,977.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,226.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. This represents a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

