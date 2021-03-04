Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading Down 10.7%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.33 and last traded at $44.29. Approximately 19,947,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 34,725,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.57.

RIOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 447.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 632,893 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,920,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after buying an additional 407,227 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 849.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 109,441 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

