RIT Capital Partners (RCP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 17.63 on April 30th

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.63 ($0.23) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $17.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON RCP opened at GBX 2,143.75 ($28.01) on Thursday. RIT Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,252 ($16.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,215 ($28.94). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,090.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,959.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

