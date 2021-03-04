Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post sales of $293.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.61 million and the lowest is $277.03 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $273.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

In other news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $707,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,749. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.12. 919,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,790. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

