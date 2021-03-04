Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $143.25 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $286.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.77 and a 200-day moving average of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $453,790,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after acquiring an additional 951,511 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $91,506,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

