Roberto Simon Sells 17,869 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Roberto Simon sold 17,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $3,762,496.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roberto Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,776.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00.

WEX stock opened at $215.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.76.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

