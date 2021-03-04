Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Downgraded by Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates cut shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rocket Companies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 548.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 194,958 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.