Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

