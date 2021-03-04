Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Update

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, an increase of 145.1% from the January 28th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $43,723.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of Rockwell Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $308,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth about $57,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMTI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.24. 65,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,663. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

