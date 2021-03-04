ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Update

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the January 28th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on RKWBF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RKWBF traded down $6.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $369.00. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 84. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $448.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.31.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers products, such as fire-safe stone wool insulations for constructing new buildings and renovating the existing buildings under the ROCKWOOL brand name; and board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for faÃ§ade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascias under the Rockpanel brand name.

