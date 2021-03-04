(ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

(ROG.V) (CVE:ROG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.40. (ROG.V) shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 282,383 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.33.

In related news, Director John Andrew Dorward sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,235,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,451,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,560,655.18. Also, Senior Officer Paul Andrew Criddle sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$528,990.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,010,992 shares of company stock worth $1,780,328 over the last 90 days.

(ROG.V) Company Profile (CVE:ROG)

Roxgold Inc is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and developing them through to construction or disposing them when the evaluation is completed. The Company has a development project, the Yaramoko Gold Project, which is located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

