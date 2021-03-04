Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Carol R. Jensen Sells 1,400 Shares

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $259,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,056.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $189.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.31 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.87. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $195.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rogers by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Rogers by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

