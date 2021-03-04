Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.19

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.19 and traded as high as C$5.43. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 189,883 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSI. National Bank Financial raised Rogers Sugar from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$553.92 million and a P/E ratio of 16.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is 112.15%.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Michael Walton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$285,127.25.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

