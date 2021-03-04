Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. Ross Stores also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.74-0.86 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. Barclays raised their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $111.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.88. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $123.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.20, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.