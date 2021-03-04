Rotork (LON:ROR) Given New GBX 405 Price Target at Barclays

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rotork has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 277.50 ($3.63).

ROR stock opened at GBX 368 ($4.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 35.28. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 375 ($4.90). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 342.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 313.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

