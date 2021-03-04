Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6.30 Per Share

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 368.80 ($4.82) on Thursday. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 375 ($4.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 342.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.78.

ROR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 277.50 ($3.63).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

