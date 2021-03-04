Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,800 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) target price on Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,431.73 ($18.71).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,484.50 ($19.40) on Monday. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,511.50 ($19.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,350.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,242.54. The firm has a market cap of £38.74 billion and a PE ratio of 274.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

