Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TIXT. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.90.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $28.47 on Monday. TELUS International has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

