Royal Bank of Canada Increases Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 310

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glencore to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 274 ($3.58) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glencore has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 265.44 ($3.47).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 285.05 ($3.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.98 billion and a PE ratio of -20.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 274.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 310.55 ($4.06).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

In other news, insider Patrice Merrin acquired 16,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

