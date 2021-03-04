Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $428.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $449.00 to $428.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.22.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $332.73 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $275.22 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.42.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

