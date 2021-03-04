Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$118.00 at CSFB

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$115.91.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY opened at C$109.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$107.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$101.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.39 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$72.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.39.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1899995 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total value of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,131.53.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.