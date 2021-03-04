Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Vopak from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $48.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.40. Royal Vopak has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $58.90.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 66 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a combined storage capacity of 34.0 million cubic meters.

