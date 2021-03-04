Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222,812 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 56,915 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Luxfer by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Luxfer by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

LXFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Luxfer from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $549.13 million, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

