Royce & Associates LP Sells 4,457 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 124.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.