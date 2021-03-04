Royce & Associates LP Takes $289,000 Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 127.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,619,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 908,277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 13.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 98,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 658,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

