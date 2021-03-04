Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.07 Million Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,223 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in EVO Payments by 2,546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 60,831 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,000,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 270,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,977,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $25.37 on Thursday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

