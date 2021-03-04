Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.19 Million Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.43% of NextGen Healthcare worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,029,000 after acquiring an additional 693,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 175,916 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.44, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $204,846.06. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,176. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

